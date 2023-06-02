Azerbaijan approves amendments to staffing of Ministry of Internal Affairs - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Maximum staffing of employees of the internal affairs bodies, military personnel of the Internal Troops and civil servants employed in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

Amendments were approved to the "Maximum staffing of employees of the internal affairs bodies, military personnel of the Internal Troops and civil servants employed in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in accordance with the decree.