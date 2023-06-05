Toivo Klaar to visit Azerbaijan this week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan this week, Henri Duquenne, Spokesperson for the EU's special representative, told Trend.

Earlier today, EUSR Klaar announced on Twitter that he has embarked on a visit to Yerevan.

“The visit is aimed at following up on latest EU high-level engagements, both in Brussels on 14 May and Chișinău on 1 June,” Duquenne said.

On June 1, meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan was held with participation of President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Charles Michel on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Chisinău.