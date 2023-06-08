Work underway to determine exact dates for next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Work is underway to determine the exact dates for the next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The ministry made the remark, commenting on the planned meeting of the heads of the two countries' foreign ministries in Washington.

"We hope that this meeting will take place in the near future. Usually, there is a practice of announcing the exact dates of the meeting by the host country," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry explained.

Today the Armenian side spread information about the "postponement" of the meeting in the US, allegedly "at the request of Azerbaijan".