Azerbaijani FM meets with EU special representative for S. Caucasus (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar on June 9, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the current state of negotiations mediated by international partners, including the EU, on regional security issues.

Bayramov once again delivered Azerbaijan's position on the current situation in connection with the peace agreement [with Armenia], and the issues of opening communications and delimitation.

Klaar expressed EU support for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed hope for continued contact between the leaders of both countries in this direction.

The parties also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The special representative has been on a visit to Azerbaijan since June 8.

Previously, Klaar visited the country on March 6 this year.