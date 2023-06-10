Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Portugal on occasion of national holiday

Politics Materials 10 June 2023 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and your people, on behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the national holiday of your country- Portugal Day.

I wish You robust health, happiness and the people of Portugal welfare and prosperity on this remarkable day," reads the letter.

