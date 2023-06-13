Brotherly union of Baku and Ankara: new perspectives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Turkish people managed to successfully overcome another historical test. At the recent presidential election, more than half of the Turkish people solidly demonstrated to the whole world that they want to see Recep Tayyip Erdogan as president of Türkiye for the next 5 years.

May 28 has become a double celebration for the Azerbaijani people. Marking the 105th anniversary of independence, the Azerbaijani people celebrated with great enthusiasm the victory of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the election. Thus, the dreams of those who wanted to undermine the Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood didn't come true.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood has once again manifested itself as a result of this election. Azerbaijani people also celebrated Erdogan's election with enthusiasm and shared the joy, once again clearly demonstrating the brotherhood of "one nation, two states" motto.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was the first to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his election as president. Moreover, President Aliyev invited his colleague to visit Azerbaijan. This event is another manifestation of unbreakable friendship and brotherhood.

The development of today's relations between the two peoples and states to such a level, and the fact that they have reached their peak, is precisely the policy of sincere friendship and brotherhood of the two leaders.

Both regionally and globally, the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem plays a decisive role. The friendship between Baku and Ankara is crucial in the formation of such an alliance as the Organization of Turkic States, its strengthening, becoming an important figure in many regions as a leading organization.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan proudly noted in his address to the people in Istanbul after the announcement of the election results that the first congratulations from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was another slap in the face for the Turkic people's haters. President Erdogan shared the joy of this example of brotherhood with his constituents and also put in place those who wanted to undermine the unbreakable friendship between Baku and Ankara.

As for the names of the countries that Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit for the first time, the schedule of visits confirmed that the Turkish leader will stick to his tradition. The official information was that after the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the plane with the Turkish President on board will land in Baku. The Turkish president arrived in Azerbaijan in the evening, having spent the night here and planned the process of an official meeting in the morning, also indicates that Erdogan feels at home in Azerbaijan.

Türkiye is well aware that strengthening Azerbaijan means strengthening Türkiye, and vice versa.

The priority political path facing both countries is the revival of the Turkic world, turning it into a leading world center of power, and not leaving the fate of the Turks and Muslims around the world, as well as weak states of the world to the hope of other global actors who think about crushing others with their double standards.

Such is the reality that there are no other countries in the world today that are as close as Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The Shusha Declaration, the second anniversary of which will soon be celebrated, is a roadmap for the future development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations. Along with interstate relations, the personal reputation of the leaders, friendly and fraternal relations with each other, and the cohesion of both peoples as a family play an important role in the upward development of this union.

There is not the slightest doubt that no matter what support Azerbaijan received from Türkiye during the 44-day Karabakh war, no matter what gratuitous and prompt assistance Türkiye received from its brother Azerbaijan in forest fires and one of the world's largest earthquakes, this gratuitous brotherhood will move even further, from now on this unity will only contribute to strengthening the Turkish nation.