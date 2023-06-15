Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of National Salvation Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day, Trend reports, referring to the tweet of Turkish Defense Ministry.

"We congratulate Azerbaijan on the National Salvation Day, we welcome our Azerbaijani brothers. Long live Azerbaijan!" the ministry said.

National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis is an official holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on June 15th, in accordance with the June 27, 1997, dated decree of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. June 15th has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1998.