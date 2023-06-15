Turkish Foreign Minister congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of National Salvation Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of June 15 - National Salvation Day, Trend reports, referring to the tweet of Turkish FM.

"Today is the Day of National Salvation of Azerbaijan, and the anniversary of the "Shusha Declaration", which further strengthens the union between us. Congratulations! Both in sorrow and joy, we are together with our Azerbaijani brothers. We are one nation, two states," he said.

National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis is an official holiday in Azerbaijan that is celebrated on June 15th, in accordance with the June 27, 1997, dated decree of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. June 15th has been celebrated as an official holiday since 1998.