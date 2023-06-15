Pakistan did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia, which is really a position of brothers - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Pakistan is the country, which did not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of occupation. And this is really a position of brothers, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his press statement following an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

The head of state informed the Prime Minister about ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a peace agreement.

”Prospects to sign this agreement are here. Armenia just needs to demonstrate a political will and put on paper what they have already officially announced that Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani leader added.