Azerbaijan, Argentine cooperate in fields of literature, cinema - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Argentina through its Southern Program pursues a policy of promoting the works of Argentine writers by translating them into different languages, Argentine Ambassador to Azerbajan Mariangeles Bellusci said during an event dedicated to the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

The National Flag Day is the holiday dedicated to the Argentine flag and to the commemoration of its creator, Manuel Belgrano. It is celebrated on 20 June, the anniversary of Belgrano's death in 1820.

"As part of this program, five works have already been translated and published in Azeri language, another of our works is at the stage of translation. Moreover, seven textbooks about Argentina have been translated and published, they are at the disposal of the Azerbaijan University of Languages," the ambassador noted.

According to her, the embassy is also actively engaged in promoting the film industry.

"We are moving forward in negotiations on an agreement with the Argentine National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA), so that Baku will soon become the distribution center for Argentine cinema, joining Madrid, Paris, Rome, Havana and New York," Bellusci added.

She also noted that thanks to the hospitality and sincerity of the Azerbaijani people, she feels at home in Azerbaijan.

Active work is being conducted to create an appropriate legal and regulatory framework for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina. This includes work in cultural field as well.

For example, on 4–7 October 2017, Baku hosted the First International Tango Festival. The festival was organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan and the dance studios in Baku. The development of cultural ties has been strengthening in the following years as well.