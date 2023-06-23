Armenia's demand for guarantees to Armenian minority of Karabakh equal to interference in Azerbaijan's affairs - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Armenia's demand for guarantees to the Armenian minority of Karabakh is equal to interference in Azerbaijan's affairs, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"We do not accept such a precondition for a number of reasons. The most fundamental matter is that this is an internal, sovereign issue. The Constitution of Azerbaijan and a number of international conventions to which Azerbaijan is a party provides all the necessary conditions in order to guarantee the rights of this population," the minister explained.

He noted that when integrated into Azerbaijani society, ethnic Armenians can speak and receive education in their native language and preserve their culture, like other ethnic and religious minorities.

Following the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan repeatedly expressed readiness for dialogue with Armenian residents of Karabakh regarding their reintegration.

So, speaking at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council held on June 17, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan is determined to reintegrate ethnic Armenians living in the country’s Karabakh region into its political, legal, economic, and social frameworks as equal citizens.