Azerbaijani Army conducts military operation, 5 members of illegal Armenian armed formations killed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. On June 27, at 20:05 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, have subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Galaychilar village, Aghdam district, Trend reports.

As a result, Azerbaijani serviceman Ali Bekirov was wounded.

In response to these provocative actions of the Armenians, the Azerbaijani Army has conducted Operation Anger, as a result of which 5 members of illegal Armenian armed formations were eliminated.

According to some reports, preparations are underway for new provocations by illegal armed formations, and if this happens, an adequate response will be given, the military infrastructure of illegal formations will be destroyed.