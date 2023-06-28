Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Russia interested in stable peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia - MFA

Politics Materials 28 June 2023 19:07 (UTC +04:00)
Russia interested in stable peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. It is important for Russia that the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia be stable, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"The agreement must be stable. It must ensure a balance of interests between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This can be achieved on the basis of the consistent implementation of the roadmap for the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process. This roadmap is a set of tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," she said.

