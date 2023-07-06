Erdogan receives Azerbaijan’s Chairman of Supreme Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a delegation of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on a visit to Ankara, Trend reports citing the Supreme Court.

Thanking for the hospitality and warm welcome, Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the presidential elections held in Türkiye and expressed confidence that under his leadership Türkiye will continue to achieve comprehensive development.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that friendship and fraternal relations between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are a source of confidence for the peoples of the two countries.

It was noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the judicial and legal sphere are successfully developing today, and the existing cooperation will be further strengthened.

In turn, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that Türkiye always supports Azerbaijan and wished success to the chairman and staff of the Supreme Court.

At the end of the meeting, a memorable photo was taken.