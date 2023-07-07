President of Albania conveys gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has expressed gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for warm welcome, Trend reports.

Begaj's post on Twitter said: "Thank you, my dear friend President Ilham Aliyev, for the warm welcome! As Albania and Azerbaijan celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties, the relationship between our two countries is stronger than ever!".

President of Albania Bayram Begay arrived in Azerbaijan on July 6. During the visit, bilateral cooperation between the countries will be discussed, as well as the creation of a modern gas network in Albania.

In addition, special attention will be paid to the implementation of projects for the distribution of gas from Albania to other countries in the region.