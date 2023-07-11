Armenia dealt massive blow to our nature - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Armenia has dealt a massive blow to our nature as a result of the activities of enterprises operating in Armenia and, at the same time, as a result of the savage exploitation of our natural resources in the lands occupied in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur at the time, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Suffice it to say that the Armenians destroyed, looted, removed and sold more than 60,000 hectares of forests,” the head of state noted.

“Trans-boundary threats must now be taken into account. And Azerbaijan's position here is still based on international experience, based on international conventions, including the Espoo Convention,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.