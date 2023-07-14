Assistant to President of Azerbaijan meets with Turkish national defense minister (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yashar Guler met with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on social and economic issues Khalid Ahadov, Trend reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of Ahadov's visit to Türkiye.

During the meeting, Guler noted that long-standing and eternal ties of brotherhood exist between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"We'll resolutely continue to follow the path with the One Nation, Two States concept," Guler added.

