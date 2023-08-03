Chief of Azerbaijani Armed Forces' General Staff visits units set up within NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry inspected the combat readiness of several military units and divisions in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and other top officials of the ministry first visited the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) units set up within the framework of the NATO OCC, and inquired about activities on increasing the military personnel’s training level. Then, the officials listened to command staff's reports on the preparation process of units for the evaluation exercises to be held this year as part of the OCC program.

The reports noted that the tactical-special training classes conducted at the field training base focus on the improvement of the military personnel’s practical skills in using methods of conducting modern combined arms battles.

Then the ministry leadership got acquainted with the progress of the commando training course in one of the military units. During the training conducted with the use of artillery and other weapons available, the leadership highly appreciated the servicemen’s training level.

Having met with the military personnel participating in the commando training course, Valiyev emphasized formation of the combat-capable commando military units and their equipment with modern weapons within the successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army. The Chief of the General Staff stressed that with the establishment of such military units, the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army further increased and noted that special attention will be paid to the training of professional commandos in the future.

Then the ministry leadership arrived at the training site and watched the progress of the mountain training course involving cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

The leadership was informed that in the classes held on various topics during the field training, cadets are taught the rules of overcoming mountain obstacles, as well as special attention is paid to their individual training and the fulfillment of practical tasks in groups.

In the end, relevant instructions on maintaining the high-level combat capability of the units, as well as improving the skills of servicemen in the effective use of weapons and equipment, were given to the command staff.