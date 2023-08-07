Presidents of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan hold first-ever summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. A trilateral summit between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has been held in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The first-ever summit was viewed by the parties as a new chapter in traditional friendship, good neighborliness, and intergovernmental relations, as well as a solid platform for advancing multilateral cooperation.

In addition, the parties agreed on a common declaration on the summit's outcomes. Following the summit, Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs conducted a press conference with the foreign ministers of the three nations.

During the conference, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov emphasized the summit's critical importance in furthering the three countries' cooperation and friendship.

"The summit has focused on the use of the Amu Darya river's water resources, energy sector development and cooperation, strengthening transportation collaboration, and expanding logistics and transport operations," he stated.

Emphasizing the significance of preserving the region's unique climate and geography while rationalizing water resource utilization, Meredov pointed out the successful mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries in this field.

"Turkmenistan owns substantial natural gas reserves. The main principles for Turkmenistan include diversifying gas export supplies and maintaining energy balance considering the interests of transit producers and consumers," the minister added.

Meredov stressed that transport and logistics are among the priority areas of cooperation between the three countries.

He also noted that the summit discussed in detail steps to create the Tajikistan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan transport corridor, set prices in this sector, and enhance the corridor's efficiency.

Tajikistan's Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, addressed trade and economic relations between the three countries.

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov emphasized that the summit's outcomes will significantly contribute to the development of regional cooperation.

He hailed arrangements for the first-ever summit, including online meetings among foreign ministers and multiple expert-level gatherings among the three countries.

The summit was held on August 4.

Opening the summit, President of Turkmenistan Berdimuhamedov highlighted that the first trilateral meeting of the leaders of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan is a significant and logically consistent event, reflecting cooperation logic.

He noted that close collaboration, alignment of priorities, and coordination of development plans are demanded by time and correspond to the fundamental interests of the three nations and the capabilities and needs of their national economies.

The Turkmen president also emphasized that by building their relations on modern principles, the parties draw upon a common civilizational foundation, utilizing centuries-old positive experience, thus ensuring historical continuity in the current geopolitical and economic conditions.