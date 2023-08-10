Azerbaijan brings to investigation institutional impostors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Persons who arbitrarily announced the creation of the "Republic of Goycha Zangezur" were brought to investigation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The key figures of pseudo-state - Rizvan Talibov, posing as the head of the Public "Return to West Azerbaijan" Association, as well as the president of the "Goychay Zangezur Republic", and Tunzala Celebiyeva, who temporarily arrived from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, posing as the new president of this "republic", were taken to the investigative body for questioning in connection with the investigation conducted by the State Security Service Azerbaijan Republic.

Will be updated