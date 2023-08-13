Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement due to Armenia's intention to convene of UN Security Council meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement in connection with Armenia's intention to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council under the guise of a "humanitarian crisis" and try to adopt a resolution against Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Community.

A clear example of hypocrisy is that Armenia, which for 30 years ignored the resolutions of the Security Council and showed intolerance in connection with references to them, now hopes for a resolution of the Security Council.

"The work that Armenia must do in the field of international humanitarian law and human rights is to ensure the safe and dignified return of numerous Azerbaijanis expelled from their native lands,” the Community noted.

The Western Azerbaijan Community regards the above-mentioned intention of Armenia as a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, gross interference in its internal affairs and rejection of the provision on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity contained in the Prague and Sochi statements in October 2022 and the Brussels Statement in July 2023, and calls on Armenia to put an end to actions deliberately aggravating the situation in the region.