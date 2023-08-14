Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. "On the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, we send the government and its friendly citizens our warmest wishes. We look forward to deepening our strategic partnership and bilateral ties", the MFA stated.

Strong interstate ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have blossomed into a strategic relationship over the past three decades. The foundation of this collaboration is mutual respect and cooperation on different global concerns.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan have strong political, economic, and cultural links to one another. Warm and cordial ties between the two nations are built on shared beliefs, objectives, and respect.