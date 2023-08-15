Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 15 August 2023 12:36 (UTC +04:00)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. As a result of the interaction of the forces and means of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS), the smuggling of drugs from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the southern direction of the Caspian Sea was prevented on August 12, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The border ship, which serves as a border patrol agent for the Caspian Sea's southernmost state, proceeded in the prescribed path. Coast Guard personnel have improved coastal zone protection.

Alizade Nuraddin, a 1992-born resident of Azerbaijan's Godman village in Masalli district, and Eduard Aliev, a 1993-born resident of Sumgayit, were also detained as a result of the operational measures implemented on the grounds of Azerbaijan's Narimanabad settlement in Lankaran district.

Moreover, drugs with a total weight of 11.6 kilograms (7.4 kg of marijuana, 1.8 kg of heroin, 662.44 grams of methamphetamine, and 1.7 kg of methadone M40) were seized from them.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing.

Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more