Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan stopped (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. As a result of the interaction of the forces and means of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS), the smuggling of drugs from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan in the southern direction of the Caspian Sea was prevented on August 12, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The border ship, which serves as a border patrol agent for the Caspian Sea's southernmost state, proceeded in the prescribed path. Coast Guard personnel have improved coastal zone protection.

Alizade Nuraddin, a 1992-born resident of Azerbaijan's Godman village in Masalli district, and Eduard Aliev, a 1993-born resident of Sumgayit, were also detained as a result of the operational measures implemented on the grounds of Azerbaijan's Narimanabad settlement in Lankaran district.

Moreover, drugs with a total weight of 11.6 kilograms (7.4 kg of marijuana, 1.8 kg of heroin, 662.44 grams of methamphetamine, and 1.7 kg of methadone M40) were seized from them.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing.