EU mission refutes absurd claims of Armenian side (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The EU mission in Yerevan has refuted the absurd statements of the Armenian side about the alleged shelling of EU observers on the border by the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports.

As the EU Mission in Armenia wrote on its X (Twitter), no patrol of the mission has been the target of shooting.

"We patrol alongside the Armenian-Azerbaijani border areas and report to Brussels on military developments, including shooting incidents in our area of responsibility," the publication noted.

Meanwhile, earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has also refuted absurd statements of the Armenian sides about the alleged shelling.

"The information spread in Armenian media resources that on August 15, at about 12:20 (GMT+4), Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire in the direction of the European Union observers and their car in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, does not correspond to reality, but is another disinformation disseminated by the opposing side.

We inform that the time of the European Union observers' visits in the direction of the conditional border in Armenia, their movement route, coordinates in the area, as well as the brand and vehicle registration plates of the cars, are presented to the Azerbaijani side in advance.

For this reason, it is theoretically and practically impossible for such a situation to occur as claimed by the Armenian Ministry of Defense," the ministry said.