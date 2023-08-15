Armenia nixes to detail location of mass-casualty burials - assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Armenia refuses to provide detailed information on the location of mass-casualty burials, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, said, Trend reports.

"Another mass-casualty burials of 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis was identified next to Shusha prison, where civilians and POWs were kept, treated inhumanly, tortured, killed, and buried in mass graves. Armenia, to evade responsibilities, refuses to provide detailed information about the location of mass graves," said Hikmet Hajiyev in the publication on the social network X (Twitter).

Previously, in June this year, a mass-casualty burials was discovered on the territory of the Shusha prison. As a result of excavations conducted from August 1 to August 15, the remains of 17 people were found there in June.

Additionally, the mass-casualty burials were previously discovered in the liberated villages of Sarijali (Aghdam district), Dashalti (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Farrukh (Khojaly district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district), as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other communities.