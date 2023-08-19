Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan prevents attempt by Armenian separatist troops to install fortifications in Khojaly direction

Politics Materials 19 August 2023 17:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan prevents attempt by Armenian separatist troops to install fortifications in Khojaly direction

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Armenian separatist troops in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly region on August 19, at about 16:00, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

The engineering work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

