Politics Materials 23 August 2023 13:30 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, First Lady Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva get acquainted with master plan of Fuzuli city

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva have got familiarized with the master plan of the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva of the progress made on the master plan.

