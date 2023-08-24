We must separate humanitarian issues from political manipulation - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. We must separate humanitarian issues from political manipulation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan suggests not worsening the situation in the field of humanitarian issues. That is why Azerbaijan creates conditions for the use of several roads instead of one. People who consider themselves representatives of the local population should not hold people hostage," said Bayramov at a joint briefing with Belgian Foreign Minister Haja Labib.

The visit of the Belgian Foreign Minister to the region began on August 22. First, she made her visit to Armenia, then on August 23 to Georgia, and on August 24 to Azerbaijan.