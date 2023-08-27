Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijani Defense Minister General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov received Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

First a solemn ceremony of meeting was held at the Defense Ministry, and the ministers of both countries passed in front of the guard of honor. The Defense Ministry's exemplary military orchestra performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. According to the protocol, the "Book of Honor" was signed.

After the ceremony, the Defense Minister and other leading employees of the Ministry met with the Turkish delegation.

General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov welcomed the guests. Noting that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is at a high level, the Minister emphasized the importance of continuing the work carried out in this direction with increasing pace.

Expressing satisfaction with his first official visit to the brotherly country as Türkiye's National Defense Minister, Yashar Guler expressed gratitude for the hospitality and noted that the strategic alliance between the two countries is based on friendship and fraternal relations.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, as well as regional security and a number of issues of mutual interest.