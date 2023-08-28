Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
"Administrative building of separatist regime" shelled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 28 August 2023 13:12 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. An armed attack was carried out on the "administrative building of the separatist regime" in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi last night, Trend reports.

Footage of the incident was shared on social media. The video shows how the attackers repeatedly shelled the "administrative building of the separatist regime" in Khankendi.

There is no exact data on the number of dead and wounded as a result of the attack.

This once again proved that the residents of Khankendi are tired of the current so-called "regime".

In addition, various forms of protest against the "regime" took place in Khankendi earlier. All this confirms that the situation has worsened and that the protesters have armed themselves.

