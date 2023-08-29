Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society does humane deed by sending aid to Armenians in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Armenia's and its supporters' games in the "humanitarian crisis" and "blockade" are absolutely collapsing. The Azerbaijani state is combating misleading Armenian propaganda and bringing the truth to the world's attention on all international forums, Colonel Azer Garayev, a veteran of security bodies and honorary employee of the State Security Service, told Trend.

According to him, despite Azerbaijan's humanistic stance, Armenia and separatists try to hinder the peace process every time.

"The dissemination of false information about the purported "humanitarian crisis" and "deplorable situation" in Khankendi was another act of provocation by Armenia. This time, Armenia, which has always tried to present a "miserable" front, relied on the support of its backers, other governments. Even nevertheless, these efforts were unsuccessful. Despite Macron's efforts to assist Armenians in many ways and his transformation into a weapon in the hands of the Armenian Diaspora in France, all provocations have been successfully put an end to thanks to Azerbaijan's wise foreign policy," Garayev said.

Another humanistic strategy, he continued, is the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society's shipment of 40 tons of flour goods to Karabakh residents of Armenian descent. They should accept this humanitarian aid if they are considering peaceful coexistence and absorption into Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani side has frequently made pleas with humanistic objectives and displayed a humanistic perspective in its official pronouncements.

"Yesterday, those Armenians who disrespected the Azerbaijani flag and were apprehended at the border received a surprisingly humane punishment. With consideration for the accused's age and true admission of guilt, the criminal case against them was closed using the humanist principle in compliance with the legal requirements of the criminal procedure code. The defendants were ordered by the court to spend the next 10 days in administrative custody. All of this demonstrates Baku's comparatively forbearing and compassionate attitude toward the Armenians who reside in Karabakh. They, in turn, should also realize that if they want to live under the Azerbaijani flag in a peaceful environment, they must accept the laws of Azerbaijan. Otherwise, they, having made another choice, can leave the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.