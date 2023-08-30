Azerbaijani Defense Minister pays working visit to Türkiye (update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Republic General Colonel Zakir Hasanov has made a working visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yashar Guler, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Zakir Hasanov will take part in a number of events on the occasion of August 30 - Victory Day of Türkiye.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister is also scheduled to participate in graduation ceremonies held at special purpose educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the National Defense University of Türkiye.