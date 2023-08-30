BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The US-funded-fundedvernmental organization Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) has handed over five more sapper dogs to Azerbaijan, said the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"This support is of special significance because this is already the 300th sapper dog transferred by MLI to mine-affected countries, of which a total of 81 sapper dogs were sent to Azerbaijan," the post said.

At the previous stage, this organization transferred six sapper dogs to Azerbaijan.

The sapper dogs handed over from February through April 2023 have already been involved in mine clearance operations in the liberated territories.