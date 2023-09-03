Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 September 2023 11:21 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Captains Regents of Republic of San Marino

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Captains Regents of the Republic of San Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, Trend reports.

"Excellencies,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and good wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of San Marino – Republic Day.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

