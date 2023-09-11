Chiefs of General Staffs of Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. A meeting has been held between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Karim Valiyev, who is on a visit to Türkiye, and his counterpart, General of the Army Metin Gurak, Trend reports.

The national anthems of both countries were performed, and Valiyev greeted the guard of honor.

Then Gurak and Valiyev held one-on-one and expanded meetings.

Previously, Gurak visited Azerbaijan in the end of August. This was his first official visit to the country. During that visit, he noted the importance of the joint events planned to be held in 2024 with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen.