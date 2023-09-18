Azerbaijan's missing servicemen were slain in POW camps, rather than on battlefield

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. It has been proven that a significant part of Azerbaijan's missing servicemen died not on the battlefield but were killed in prisoner-of-war camps, the chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, said during an international event on "Strengthening national and global efforts to determine the fate of the missing persons", Trend reports.

"As a result of the military aggression, Azerbaijan suffered significant human losses and experienced terrible deaths accompanied by the complete destruction of hundreds of our towns and villages," he emphasized.

He noted that 3,890 people were registered with the State Commission as missing in action in the first Karabakh war.

"Among them, about 3,171 people are military, and 719 are civilians. Among civilians, 71 are minors, 267 are women, and 326 are elderly. Also, six servicemen were missing in the second Karabakh War. The facts obtained show that a significant part of our missing servicemen were killed not on the battlefields but in prisoner-of-war camps as a result of terrible torture," he added.

The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens is organizing an international conference on "Enhancing national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18 with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including humanitarian organizations, as well as international political experts.