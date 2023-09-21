Azerbaijan achieved strategic goals during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan conducted local anti-terrorist activities and neutralized all Armenian illegal armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn from the country's Karabakh region contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], and military equipment, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Science and Education Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan carried out these activities with a high professionalism and precision.

These activities inflicted no damage on civilian objects or the civilian population, Aliyev emphasized.

He stated that at the same time when anti-terrorist activities began, Azerbaijan advised the civilians of Karabakh, for their own safety, to stay away from military objects.

"During these anti-terrorist activities, the civilian population was fully protected. As a result, the anti-terrorist activities lasted for approximately 23 hours. The junta regime, in desperation, raised the white flag, surrendered, and accepted Azerbaijan's conditions. Today, negotiations were held with representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh in Yevlakh city," the official said

"Azerbaijan will ensure the safety of citizens of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh Economic Region, restore their constitutional rights, and liberate them from Armenian terrorists," Aliyev pointed out. "For them, this is also a new chance to start a new life. As a result of these local counterterrorism measures, Azerbaijan has fully achieved its strategic objectives and established sovereignty over its territory. This is entirely Azerbaijan's internal affair, and no foreign forces should interfere in this delicate peace process."

"They should refrain from making biased statements and shows. They should abstain from spreading lies and slander about Azerbaijan so that it can fully plan and build its future together with its civilian population," he stressed.