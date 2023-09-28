No obstacles for Armenians to live in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - head of Turkic.World (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. There are no obstacles for Armenians to live in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the Deputy Director General of the Trend News Agency and the Head of the Turkic.world media platform, Rufiz Hafizoglu said in an interview with the "ARABI" TV channel, Trend reports.

He noted that the Azerbaijani government is taking the necessary measures for the reintegration of Karabakh Armenians.

"The departure of Armenians from Karabakh is their own choice, and there is no pressure on them," Hafizoglu said.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, was held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan were represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding the Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an employee of the special representative office.