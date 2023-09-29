Azerbaijan names date of working group members' visit to Khankendi on solving social, economic issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A regular meeting with representatives of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh was held in the city of Yevlakh on September 29, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Humanitarian issues, the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh and, in particular, the reintegration plan presented by Azerbaijan were discussed in detail at the meeting.

Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, informed about the procedures and package of social services related to the reintegration process. He noted that in order to solve economic, communal and other issues, members of the working group established to solve social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues in the Karabakh region are scheduled to visit the city of Khankendi on October 2.

Ensuring the free movement of civilians, sending humanitarian aid, meeting the needs for fuel and food were highly appreciated. Representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh Economic Region expressed special gratitude for the measures taken by the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan to extinguish the fire near Khankendi, in particular, for sending medical supplies, medicines and ambulances to the territory to provide first aid to the victims.

In addition, it was requested that the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan take measures to organize mobile communication, television and radio broadcasting services.