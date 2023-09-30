Azerbaijan confiscates ammunition, military equipment in Aghdara (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Activities to confiscate various ammunition and military equipment of Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations in the Karabakh region continue, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The ministry disclosed that during the inspection of civilian infrastructure objects in the territory of Aghdara, another ammunition depot was discovered.

A large quantity of cartridges, hand grenades, mortars, heavy artillery and tank shells of various calibers, guided anti-tank missile systems, and other ammunition, as well as various military equipment were confiscated from the depot.

Furthermore, crates with weapons and ammunition were also found and confiscated from a support point in the mentioned direction.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.