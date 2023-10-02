Unmasking ANCA: failed attempts to accuse Azerbaijan and moral cost of chasing money

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. It takes quite some talent to spit out lies that less and less people tend to believe, while keeping a straight face. On the other hand, when you're getting paid, you will lie your lungs off, regardless of how it looks.

And this is how it looks through the eyes of ANCA (Armenian National Committee of America), which recently has voiced its usual cliche attacks on Azerbaijan. In particular, Teresa Yeremyan, government affairs director of ANCA, has called on the US to stop the military aid to Azerbaijan and even to impose sanctions on the country, that is "today committing real-time genocide against Artsakh’s 120,000 indigenous Armenian Christians".

Let's take this step by step.

Azerbaijan has recently carried out an anti-terrorist operation to clean ITS OWN LANDS from separatist formations. The operation was very successful, thank you very much. Then, Azerbaijan, once again, extended its hand to Armenians, in particular, to those living in Khankendi, offering them to either stay and reintegrate, or freely leave. Some decided to stay, others were on their way out.

This means, all of these Armenian Christians have a choice - does this look like genocide, anyone? We're not even going to start with the inflated 120,000, which was never confirmed officially by Azerbaijani authorities.

In case anyone forgot, Azerbaijan is a country where aside from Azerbaijanis, also Russians, Iranians, Jews, etc., live and no one is complaining. So yes, in case someone didn't know - there are Christians living in Azerbaijan and they like it here.

ANCA needs to understand something: with or without US military aid - Azerbaijan still would've done the same thing, and it still would've offered the Armenians to either leave or stay. It has nothing to do with arms or money (unlike for ANCA, it seems), for Azerbaijan it's a clear vision of progress, prosperity and peace - which may or may not include Armenians in Khankendi.

There were also comments regarding an alleged 'blockade'. What blockade? Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and on its own territory Azerbaijan is free to do whatever it wants. Some people probably would need to go back and check out numerous photos and videos of Armenians freely going in and out of Khankendi, as well as receiving food supplies and medicines.

As for sanctions - why would any country put sanctions on Azerbaijan? In case ANCA didn't notice - slapping sanctions on Azerbaijan would not benefit anyone, considering the major energy projects which the country is involved in, as well as the strategic interests of world powers that include Azerbaijan. We're not even talking about the fact that ANCA probably takes the US president for a fool, expecting him to believe emotional statements that are filled with lies and nothing more.

Now, regardless of what ANCA has been repeatedly saying like a broken down robot, Azerbaijan stays on its path, it works to rebuilt its liberated lands, it cleans the ravaged cities from mines, spending millions, and it also gives the Armenians a choice - to stay and be part of something meaningful or leave.

Seems like a quality and righteous recipe to go with. And what's important - Azerbaijan's isn't hiding the recipe in its pocket - come visit, take a look for yourselves.