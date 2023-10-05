Azerbaijan's Shusha to run as ECO's tourism capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Within the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Economic Cooperation Organization this year, the 7th meeting of high-level tourism experts of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization and the 5th meeting of tourism ministers were held on October 4-5, 2023, in the city of Ardabil, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan was represented at the aforementioned meetings by a delegation of the State Tourism Agency. Within the framework of the event, a broad discussion of the current prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism between the member countries took place, and measures to be taken to further strengthen cooperation in the relevant field were considered," said the ministry.

"As a result of voting at the meeting, the city of Shusha was chosen as the tourist capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026. This decision of the ECO was reflected in the Ardabil Declaration," the ministry said.