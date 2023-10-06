Any security threats to Azerbaijan's borders to be resolutely suppressed - State Border Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Today, the operational situation along the entire line of Azerbaijan's state border, including the state border with Armenia, is under strict control and any threat to the security of Azerbaijan's border will be resolutely prevented, head of the State Border Service Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said in his article, published in official media outlets, Trend reports.

He brought up the September 2022 incident, when the enemy attempted sabotage on Azerbaijani combat posts.

"A large-scale sabotage by Armenian Armed Forces units in the direction of the Zangilan district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, was heroically prevented. Along with the enemy's manpower, artillery and mortars, combat posts, strongholds and firing points were neutralized," Guliyev noted.

The State Border Service head said that in the course of combat operations, as a result of using "Kharop" and "Kuzgun" UAVs, seven "S-300" systems were destroyed, which prior to that allowed the enemy to monitor the airspace of Azerbaijan from a great distance (8 units were destroyed during second Karabakh war), two control posts of "S-125" complex with combat kits, "P-18" radar station, electronic warfare center and antenna amplifying installations of "Zhitel" R-330J system, as well as dozens of combat posts.

"As a result of precise strikes, the enemy's ammunition depot was damaged, and the fire at this military base was accompanied by explosions of missiles and ammunition for hours. The military-political leadership of Armenia, seeing that they have suffered great losses under the crushing blows of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and realizing that they made a very serious mistake by staging a military sabotage against our border combat points, have requested through their patrons to restore the ceasefire regime," Guliyev added.