Russia's peacekeepers not welcome in Armenia, PM Pashinyan says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. If the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh leave the region, they should return to Russia, and not relocate to Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

Earlier, Spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing that the working conditions of peacekeepers in Karabakh have been changed.

According to Zakharova, now the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh will be adapted taking into account recent events.

"The peacekeepers have already closed a number of stationary and temporary observation posts. Moscow will discuss fundamental issues related to the peacekeeping contingent with Baku," she added.