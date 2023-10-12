France has zero credibility as int'l partner, mediator - Azerbaijani Delegation to UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. France has zero credibility as the international partner and mediator on the part of Azerbaijan, the Delegation of Azerbaijan to UN said in response to the statement delivered by France during the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council on October 11, Trend reports.

The delegation noted that the statement which is falsely presented in the Armenian media as 'a joint statement by 34 countries', has in fact been delivered on behalf of France and Armenia only.

The delegation rejected the groundless allegations voiced by France and condemned its undisguised attempt to interfere into political processes taking place in Azerbaijan.

The delegation stressed that France has no role in these processes due to its open disregard of the principles of international law and selective approach to the support of sovereignty and territorial integrity during the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, its failure over the last close to 30 years to act as an impartial mediator in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation by Armenia, and in the return of close to one million Azerbaijani IDPs and refugees to their homes of origin, including 300,000 Azerbaijanis violently expelled from Armenia.

Furthermore, the delegation reminded that the UN mission twice visited the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, reported no damage to civilian public infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and housing, or to cultural and religious structures in the city of Khankendi, and saw that the Government of Azerbaijan was preparing for the resumption of health services in Khankendi.

The delegation reminded that these observations were also confirmed by the findings of the UNHCR (High Commissioner for Refugees) Office in Armenia as well as the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross).

The delegation emphasized that Azerbaijan as a sovereign country engages in effective cooperation with a number of international actors, including the UN institutions, on its sovereign territory.