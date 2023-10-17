Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
ICRC office in Azerbaijan's Khankendi never been tied to Armenia - official

Politics Materials 17 October 2023 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khankendi has never been tied to Armenia, the Head of the Public Relations Department of the Baku Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ilaha Huseynova said, Trend reports.

Huseynova revealed that the office continues to function today.

“The office in Khankendi has never been and will never be subordinate to Armenia. The annual reports of the ICRC always indicated Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan,” she added.

The ICRC is holding an information session for journalists.

