ICRC provided Azerbaijan with information on burial sites in May 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) provided Azerbaijan with available data on burial sites in May 2022, Trend reports.

This issue was highlighted at an event of the ICRC held for media representatives.

In total, more than 400 possible burial sites were identified, of which 23 were classified as places with high burial accuracy, 64 with medium accuracy and 320 with low accuracy.

During the event, it was noted that the ICRC had taken 10,800 biological reference materials from the families of missing persons by the end of 2022.

The ICRC holds an information session for media representatives.