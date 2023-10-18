Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 18 October 2023 17:01 (UTC +04:00)
Prince of Saudi Arabia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan.

I wish you success in your high state activity, good health and happiness, and the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan sustainable development and prosperity," the letter said.

