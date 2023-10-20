Heydar Aliyev Center hosts "Heydar Aliyev and Presidential Fellows: strategy aimed at future" event in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The event entitled "Heydar Aliyev and Presidential Fellows: a strategy for the future" is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on October 20, Trend reports.

The event is held in accordance with the action plan of the State Examination Center of Azerbaijan for the declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The event is attended by Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszadeh, Deputy Chairman Namig Babayev, rectors of higher educational institutions, the first Presidential fellows who achieved high results in the entrance exams in 2001 and 2002, who met with National Leader Heydar Aliyev, first-year students who showed the highest results in groups of specialties at the entrance exams in 2023, those who have received a Presidential scholarship, as well as senior students of higher educational institutions who retain a Presidential scholarship, and directors of general education institutions with high admission results.

The official part of the event began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Afterward, a minute of silence was held in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who died for the independence of Azerbaijan.