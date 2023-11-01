Azerbaijan's court to hold another hearing of detained Armenian war criminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A court hearing on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali, Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian separatist troops, will be held today, Trend reports.

The meeting will be presided by Zeynal Aghayev, Chairman of the Baku Military Court.

The criminal case will be heard in the administrative building of the Yasamal District Court.

The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

In past trials, a court investigation was initiated, and the prosecutor announced the indictment. Then the accused and victims of the case were questioned in court.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

